Turkmenistan’s Institute of International Relations Hosts World Health Day Event with UNODC and Israeli Embassy

On 10 April 2025, Thursday in the sport complex of institute of international relations of MFA of Turkmenistan a special event was organized in Turkmenistan by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), in collaboration with the Institute of International Relations of Turkmenistan and with the support of the Embassy of Israel, in honor of World Health Day.

The event was attended by 80 students and featured speeches from the Vice-Rector of the Institute, who emphasized the importance of global health cooperation.

A representative of the Embassy of Israel also read a message on behalf of Ambassador Ismail Khaldi, highlighting the value of international partnerships in promoting health and well-being.///Embassy of Israel to Turkmenistan, 11 April 2025