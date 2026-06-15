Turkmenistan Intensifies Preparations for Official Visit of Malaysian Prime Minister

Turkmenistan is making final preparations for the upcoming official visit of the Prime Minister of Malaysia, a trip expected to provide fresh momentum to bilateral relations between the two countries.

Preparatory measures were reviewed during a Cabinet of Ministers meeting chaired by President Serdar Berdimuhamedov. Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet and Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov reported on organizational arrangements and highlighted the importance of relations with countries in the Asia-Pacific region, including Malaysia.

According to the report, Malaysia was among the first countries to recognize Turkmenistan’s independence. The bilateral legal framework currently consists of 43 interstate, intergovernmental, and interdepartmental agreements and documents.

Officials noted that cooperation received a significant boost following President Berdimuhamedov’s official visit to Malaysia in December 2024. The forthcoming visit by the Malaysian Prime Minister is expected to consolidate existing achievements and elevate the partnership to a new level.

President Berdimuhamedov described Turkmen-Malaysian cooperation as productive and instructed the Foreign Ministry to ensure comprehensive preparations for the visit. /// nCa, 15 June 2026