Foreign Ministers of Russia and Central Asian countries will meet in Alma Ata

On April 11, the 8th meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the Russian Federation and the Central Asian states – Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan – will take place in Alma Ata, the Russian Foreign Ministry reports.

They will discuss a broad range of political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian matters of concern for Russia and Central Asian states in the six-party format.

The sides will also exchange views on the key international issues in terms of coordinating efforts to settle these issues in the interests of stronger security and stability in Central Asia.///nCa, 10 April 2025