The President of Turkmenistan and the Prime Minister of Pakistan stressed the importance of further strengthening the partnership between the two countries.

On 31 March, a telephone conversation took place between President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif.

At the beginning of the conversation, the parties exchanged congratulations on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr.

The sides noted the importance of further strengthening the bilateral partnership and enriching it with new meaning and content.

The energy sector is one of the priorities of the Turkmen-Pakistani cooperation. Examples of cooperation include projects such as the construction of the Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan–India transnational gas pipeline, a high-voltage power transmission line, and a fiber-optic communication system along the Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan route.

Stressing the importance of these transnational projects, Prime Minister Mohammad Shahbaz Sharif noted that Pakistan is interested in developing cooperation in this area.

Shahbaz Sharif also said that Pakistan will actively participate in events on the occasion of the International Year of Peace and Trust declared by UN on the initiative of Turkmenistan.

During the conversation, the Prime Minister invited the National Leader of the Turkmen people and the President of Turkmenistan to visit Pakistan at any convenient time.

The telephone conversation took place on the initiative of the Pakistani side. ///nCa, 1 April 2025