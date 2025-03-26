Turkmenistan and Romania are interested in further strengthening cooperation in the fields of education and research

On 25 March 2025, a meeting was held at the Ministry of National Education in Romania between Chinar Rustemova, Executive Secretary of the National Commission of Turkmenistan for UNESCO, and Gigel Paraskiv, State Secretary of the Romanian Ministry of National Education. The meeting was attended by Luminica Matei, Director General of International Relations and European Affairs at the Romanian Ministry, A.Annaev, Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Romania, and G.Beghanova, Third Secretary of the Turkmen Embassy.

The primary focus of the discussion was the enhancement of educational cooperation between Turkmenistan and Romania. State Secretary Paraskiv expressed Romania’s keen interest in strengthening collaborations within the educational and research sectors. He conveyed gratitude for Turkmenistan’s preference for Romanian universities when facilitating international study opportunities for Turkmen students.

Executive Secretary Rustemova highlighted Turkmenistan’s commitment to leveraging international best practices to advance its education system. She praised the effective partnership with Romania, particularly the substantial support provided through annual scholarships. Currently, 105 scholarships are allocated to Turkmen citizens for higher education in Romania.

To further deepen cooperation, the Turkmen delegation proposed facilitating the participation of Romanian academics and students in international scientific conferences and Olympiads held in both countries, as well as promoting faculty exchange programs for professional development.

The parties emphasized the crucial role of joint research initiatives in fostering academic cooperation, friendship, and peace. Additionally, the Turkmen side suggested organizing “open lessons” on Turkmenistan, designed to introduce Romanian students and schoolchildren to Turkmen history, culture, traditions, and literature.

Concluding the meeting, the sides affirmed that educational ties are integral to the dynamic development of Turkmen-Romanian relations and pledged to maintain direct communication to address ongoing matters.

***

On the afternoon of 25 March 2025, Chinar Rustemova met with Diana Bachuna, State Secretary of the Romanian Ministry of Culture, at the Ministry’s headquarters in Romania.

The meeting’s objective was to initiate dialogue and explore potential cultural initiatives between Turkmenistan and Romania.

The Romanian side expressed congratulations on the successful Turkmen carpet exhibition. They highlighted the event’s significant contribution to promoting Turkmenistan’s national heritage, fostering public awareness of its achievements, and strengthening cultural ties between the two nations.

Rustemova reiterated Turkmenistan’s strong interest in cultivating cultural cooperation and exchange with Romania, particularly in establishing a long-term partnership with Romanian museums.

Bachuna affirmed Romania’s willingness to consider Turkmenistan’s proposals for joint events and projects. She emphasized the necessity for detailed preliminary discussions regarding event scheduling, formats, scope, and logistical arrangements to ensure successful implementation.

The Turkmen delegation underscored the pivotal role of UNESCO collaboration in Turkmenistan’s cultural and humanitarian endeavors. They highlighted Turkmenistan’s UNESCO World Heritage sites, including Ancient Merv, the Monuments of Kunya-Urgench, and the Ancient Fortress of Nisa. Furthermore, they referenced Turkmenistan’s contributions to UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, which includes the epic “Gerogly,” the Turkmen art of song and dance “Kushtdepdi,” Turkmen carpet weaving, and the multinational nomination of “Novruz.”

The parties stressed the essential role of cultural diplomacy in the ongoing development of Turkmen-Romanian relations.///nCa, 26 March 2025 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Turkmenistan to Romana)