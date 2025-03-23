International Novruz Day celebration in Tbilisi

On 22 March 2025, in the historical centre of Tbilisi, in Abanotubani, with the support of the City Hall, with the participation of the Embassies of Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Iran, Turkiye, diasporas and cultural centres, International Day of Novruz was celebrated.

A separate stand dedicated to the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s permanent neutrality attracted special attention of visitors. The pavilion of the Embassy of Turkmenistan, decorated in the national style, showcased books by President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, as well as traditional costumes, jewelry, colorful handmade carpets, paintings, souvenirs, national dishes and sweets.

Mayor of Tbilisi City Kakha Kaladze, Chairman of Tbilisi City Municipal Assembly G.Tkemaladze as well as Ambassadors congratulated the audience.

In his speech, Ambassador of Turkmenistan D. Seyitmammedov noted that Novruz is an integral part of the rich cultural heritage of the Turkmen people, whose mentality is based on peacefulness, good neighbourliness and love for their homeland.

He stressed that the adoption of the resolution “2025-International Year of Peace and Trust” by the United Nations General Assembly on the initiative of Turkmenistan is a vivid expression of recognition of Turkmenistan’s activities aimed at ensuring global peace and sustainable development.

He also noted that the events held on the International Day of Novruz bring together the celebrating peoples and contribute to the triumph of cultural and humanitarian principles and relations. The Ambassador thanked the organizers of the event and wished everyone health, happiness, peace and prosperity.

The festive event ended with a concert. ///nCa, 25 March 2025