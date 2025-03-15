The investment potential of Turkmenistan presented at the round table “Team Belgium Global Gateway” in Brussels

On 14 March 2025, in Brussels, the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Belgium participated in the round table Team Belgium Global Gateway, held at the Egmont Palace. Organized by the Belgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in collaboration with leading economic agencies, the event brought together government, business, and expert representatives to discuss investments and partnerships in Central Asia, including the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor (TCTC).

The Counselor of the Embassy of Turkmenistan delivered a speech, emphasizing the dynamic development of the country’s economy, its strategic position and friendly investment environment. Turkmenistan aims to expand cooperation with Belgium and the EU in the fields of trade, logistics and industry.

Special attention was paid to the transport and logistics infrastructure. It was noted that the International Seaport of Turkmenbashi with a capacity of handling over 17 million tons of cargo per year, is becoming a key hub for Eurasian trade. The development of the 5,000 km railway network, the modernization of terminals and the introduction of digital technologies are opening up opportunities for Belgian companies.

Energy became an important topic of discussion. The Turkmen diplomat highlighted the strategic importance of the Trans-Caspian gas pipeline, which has great potential for the energy security of the European Union, as well as the East-West gas pipeline, which is a key link in Turkmenistan’s national gas transportation infrastructure. It was emphasized that at the same time, the country is actively developing “green” energy, including solar and wind power plants and the Arkadag smart city.

The round table also became a platform for discussing investment prospects in the construction and industrial sectors of Turkmenistan. In particular, the attention of Belgian companies was drawn to the expansion of high-tech industrial zones, the creation of modern enterprises for processing minerals and the introduction of sustainable mining practices.

The construction of 600 km long Ashgabat–Turkmenabad expressway, aimed at increasing regional transport connectivity and improving the efficiency of cargo transportation, was noted as a landmark infrastructure project.

One of the central points of the speech was the development of the healthcare system and pharmaceutical industry in Turkmenistan. In particular, the creation of an advanced medical cluster in the city of Arkadag was highlighted. This facility will be an important step in ensuring the country’s self-sufficiency in the production of medicines and medical equipment. The Turkmen side invited Belgian manufacturers of medical equipment, investors in the healthcare sector and pharmaceutical companies to expand cooperation in this strategically important area.

The forum brought together leading Belgian companies such as Jan De Nul, DEME, Port of Antwerp-Bruges, Sarens and Elia Grid International, who explored the possibilities of future partnership in the field of large-scale infrastructure and logistics projects.

The participation of the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Belgium in the forum confirmed the country’s commitment to strengthening trade and economic ties with Belgium and the EU. Finally, negotiations were held on future projects, with a focus on the private sector and innovative financing mechanisms. ///nCa, 15 March 2025