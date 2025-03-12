Costa Rica’s Bold Gamble: How Ditching an Army Birthed a Nation of Teachers and Trees

nCa Commentary

In 1948, Costa Rica made a radical choice. Fresh from a bloody civil war, the country’s leader, José Figueres Ferrer, declared that the military—a symbol of power for most nations—would be abolished.

No tanks, no generals, no defense budget.

Instead, he bet everything on schools, hospitals, and the idea that a nation’s strength lies not in weapons but in its people. Over 70 years later, this tiny Central American country, once overshadowed by poverty and political chaos, has become a global poster child for peace, sustainability, and human development. How did this happen, and could others follow suit?

Back in 1948, Costa Rica was a nation in shambles. The civil war had killed thousands, and the economy relied on bananas and coffee, leaving most citizens in poverty. Infrastructure was sparse, literacy rates hovered around 60%, and healthcare was a luxury. Yet in that fragility, Figueres saw an opportunity. He dismantled the army, redirected military funds to education and public health, and declared neutrality in global conflicts. Skeptics called it naive—how could a nation survive without the means to defend itself? But Figueres understood something profound: the greatest threat to Costa Rica wasn’t foreign invaders but internal inequality and neglect.

Fast-forward to today, and the results are striking. Costa Rica’s literacy rate now exceeds 98%, among the highest globally. Life expectancy rivals that of the U.S., and its universal healthcare system is a model for developing nations. By investing in education, the country shifted from an agrarian economy to a hub for tech, tourism, and renewable energy. Over 98% of its electricity comes from renewable sources, and forests, once decimated by logging, now cover over 50% of the land. Costa Rica’s eco-tourism boom—a $4 billion industry—relies on the very stability and natural beauty that peace nurtured.

But the real magic lies in the national psyche. Without a military, Costa Ricans grew up in a culture where teachers, not soldiers, were heroes. The absence of coups or militarism allowed democracy to flourish; the country has enjoyed uninterrupted free elections since 1953. Citizens trust institutions more than in neighboring nations, and social cohesion is palpable. Even during regional upheavals—like Nicaragua’s conflicts or El Salvador’s civil war—Costa Rica stayed calm, using diplomacy rather than force.

So, could other nations ditch their armies? The answer is complicated. Costa Rica’s model worked because of unique factors: a small, homogenous population, no hostile borders, and a leader bold enough to redefine “security” as human development. For countries embroiled in active conflicts or facing territorial threats, unilateral disarmament might be perilous. Yet the core lesson isn’t about abolishing armies per se—it’s about priorities.

A nation looking to follow Costa Rica’s path would need political will to reallocate resources from defense to education, healthcare, and green energy. It would require strong institutions to prevent corruption and ensure that funds reach schools, not pockets. Diplomacy would have to replace aggression, as Costa Rica did by joining international bodies and treaties to safeguard its interests. Most importantly, it demands a cultural shift: viewing peace not as weakness but as a strategic investment in long-term prosperity.

Critics argue that Costa Rica’s success is a utopian exception—a fluke of geography and timing. But consider Panama, which also abolished its army in 1990, or Iceland, which has no standing military. Both thrive by prioritizing social welfare and international cooperation. The common thread? A recognition that guns and bombs don’t build nations; people do.

Costa Rica’s story isn’t just about what it gave up—it’s about what it gained. By trading rifles for textbooks and barracks for hospitals, it created a society where children grow up imagining careers in science or art, not war. It’s a reminder that peace isn’t passive; it’s a relentless, daily commitment to choosing hope over fear. As climate crises and inequality strain the world, Costa Rica offers a provocative lesson: the greatest revolutions often begin by laying down arms and picking up shovels, planting seeds for a future no bullet can destroy.

Costa Rica didn’t just abolish an army—it invented a new kind of strength: one measured in classrooms built, forests preserved, and lives lived without looking over the shoulder. /// nCa, 12 March 2025