Fish Farming in Turkmenistan: From Import Substitution to Food Abundance

Industrial cultivation of large freshwater herbivorous fish is actively developing in Turkmenistan, which contributes to solving import substitution problems and creating food abundance. There are dozens of farms specializing in commercial fish farming in the country, and the industry has strong potential for expanding nursery areas.

The largest enterprise in this field is the Open Joint-Stock Company “Hazar balyk.” Alongside it, many individual enterprises, associations, business groups, and private producers hold stable positions.

Among the successful enterprises is Business Society “Toý zaman,” whose pond farm is located near the village of Aksuv, Akhal province. More than a hundred specialists are involved in breeding carp, silver carp, and bighead carp. The company began operations in 2018 after the privatization of the state-owned enterprise “Akhalbalyk.”

The farm’s specialists continuously enhance their professional skills through scientific, practical, and industrial exchange, implementing new technologies and agricultural innovations. Special attention is given to improving the feed base—enhancing compositions and adapting raw material formulations. Since 2019, the company has been cultivating large volumes of fry of various breeds, which are released into the deep lakes Bada and Kopetdag in the Geoktepe district, as well as the Kurtli reservoir.

The Elin Balyk Company, operating for over ten years, is located in the Ak Bugdai district, Akhal province. Advanced technologies are employed there, including an eco-friendly “closed-loop” production and water supply method, ensuring water losses do not exceed 10%. Intensive fish feeding technology is used without chemicals or antibiotics, with maximum oxygen saturation of the aquatic environment.

Recently, the company launched a new incubation workshop equipped with Russian and Iranian equipment. The farm includes six indoor workshops for growing larvae, fry, and commercial fish, as well as maintaining a breeding stock. The industrial area spans 130 hectares and contains twenty ponds.

Elin balyk prioritizes staff development through training programs conducted in key aquaculture regions, including Russia, Japan, Iran, Thailand, China, Uzbekistan, and Türkiye. Specialists are constantly engaged in self-education based on scientific materials, exchange experiences with colleagues, and conduct internal seminars with the invitation of specialists from different countries.

Elin balyk’s production includes a broad spectrum of aquatic species, ranging from established varieties such as carp, grass carp, and silver carp to specialized species like African catfish, compact tilapia, and sturgeon. The farm is currently pioneering the cultivation of freshwater Rosenberg prawns, sourced from Thailand, with potential individuals reaching 100 grams. Additionally, feasibility studies are being conducted to assess the viability of cultivating marine Vannamei shrimp.

An interesting example is the economic society “Ýumak”, which initially specialized in cattle breeding. The farm is located in the Serakhs district of the Akhal province on 26 hectares of land leased from the state for 99 years. The fish nursery utilizes natural Amudarya water from the Karakum River and cultivates local commercial herbivorous fish species such as grass carp, carp, and silver carp.

The feed is based on grains, cereals, high-calorie wheat waste, rice and corn bran, as well as natural coarse-stalked grasses such as reeds. The choice of herbivorous fish is not accidental — they were acclimatized to protect the Karakum River from overgrowth by aquatic vegetation.

Fish farming, both marine and freshwater, is becoming increasingly attractive to Turkmen entrepreneurs due to government support. According to experts, the fish farming and aquaculture market in the country holds substantial growth potential. There are still a number of seafood products that can be successfully developed in the water and climatic conditions of Turkmenistan. ///nCa, 11 March 2025 (based on the materials of the newspaper “Neutral Turkmenistan”)