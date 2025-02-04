Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan enjoy a strategic partnership in transport and connectivity

Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan pay special attention to the active deepening of transit and transport links. This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu at the final press conference following the talks in Astana with Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov (Kazinform ).

“About 100 companies operate in Kazakhstan with the participation of Turkmen capital. We pay special attention to the active deepening of transit and transport links, another strong component of our relations. We can gratefully note the establishment of a strategic partnership in this area,” Nurtleu said.

He highlighted that developing routes connecting markets in Asia-Europe and Asia-Middle East corridors can bolster both countries’ positions in the global economy.

“An important strategic step will be the effective use of the Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran railway. Additionally, the development of the China-Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran route, whose potential continues to grow, offers mutual benefits and injects fresh momentum into international trade,” the Nurtleu emphasized.

He also mentioned the partnership along the North-South international transport corridor: “Another transcontinental initiative where our interests are intertwined to expand trilateral cooperation between the railway organizations of Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan and Russia within the framework of the North-South corridor.

He further announced that all aspects of logistics cooperation will be comprehensively discussed during the next meeting of the working group on transit and logistics, scheduled to take place later this year. ///nCa, 4 February 2025