Turkmenistan’s voice in Belgium: the importance of neutrality in the modern world

By

Partner of the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Belgium, Ms.Derya Soysal, member of the Belgian Institute of Diplomatic World and an independent expert on environmental issues specializing in the history and geography of Central Asia, was recently interviewed on Gold FM radio.

During the interview, Ms.Soysal highlighted the significance of Turkmenistan’s permanent neutrality, emphasizing its crucial role in fostering global peace. She discussed the country’s initiative to declare an International Year of Peace and Trust, underscoring its commitment to international cooperation and conflict resolution.

Ms.Soysal paid special attention to the historical context of Turkmenistan’s declaration of permanent neutrality, which was declared on December 12, 1995. She emphasized how neutrality has become deeply ingrained in the country’s political identity, contributing to the development of strong diplomatic and economic relations with other nations. Furthermore, she stressed Turkmenistan’s successful role in resolving regional conflicts during the 1990s.

The expert also emphasized the international recognition of Turkmenistan, especially noting the words of UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, who highly appreciated the country’s policy of neutrality, its significant contribution to strengthening international relations and success in achieving Sustainable Development Goals. In conclusion, Ms. Soysal stressed that Turkmenistan’s policy of neutrality, officially supported by the United Nations, remains an important tool for ensuring stability and security both in the region and around the world.

Gold FM, a Brussels-based radio station broadcasting on 106.1 MHz, caters to both Turkish and French-speaking audiences. Its diverse programming includes pop music, folk tunes, news, and talk shows.

Launched on May 5, 2005, Gold FM has become a vital part of the local Belgian community.

True to its “Radio like gold” slogan, the station strives for high-quality and engaging content. Gold FM actively supports cultural events such as theater productions and concerts, fostering a stronger sense of community.

Listeners can enjoy the live stream conveniently through the station’s official website and various online platforms.///nCa, 15 January 2025 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Belgium)

 

