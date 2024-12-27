New Residential Building Opens for Turkmen Embassy Staff in Tashkent

News Central Asia (nCa)

On 27 December 2024, a grand opening ceremony was held in Tashkent for a new apartment building designed to accommodate employees of the Embassy of Turkmenistan in the Republic of Uzbekistan.

The ceremony was attended by a high-level Turkmen delegation led by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs A.Gurbanov. The festive event was also attended by officials from the Uzbekistan Foreign Ministry, representatives of foreign diplomatic missions accredited in Uzbekistan, dignitaries from various Uzbek ministries and public organizations, media representatives, and Turkmen students studying in Uzbekistan.

The three-story residential building, constructed by the private Turkmen company “Dewlet Gurluşyk,” offers 12 modern apartments. Each apartment is fully furnished, equipped with state-of-the-art kitchens, and features a system for maintaining an optimal indoor climate. The landscaped grounds surrounding the building include a children’s playground and sports facilities.

During the visit of the Turkmen delegation to Uzbekistan, Gurbanov held a meeting with foreign minister of Uzbekistan Bahtiyor Saidov.

The diplomats engaged in comprehensive discussions on a wide range of issues pertaining to bilateral cooperation, including political, diplomatic, trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian spheres, as well as regional and international agendas.

The parties outlined plans for further cooperation in the coming year. /// nCa, 27 December 2024

 

 

