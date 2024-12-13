Turkmenistan and Switzerland abolish visa requirements for holders of official and diplomatic passports

News Central Asia (nCa)

On 12 December, 2024, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov met with the Ambassador of the Swiss Confederation to Turkmenistan (with residence in Baku) Thomas Stähli, who arrived in Ashgabat to participate in celebrations in honor of the International Day of Neutrality.

During the meeting, the sides discussed promising areas of cooperation between the two countries in the political, diplomatic, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres.

After the negotiations, the following bilateral documents were signed:

• Agreement between the Government of Turkmenistan and the Swiss Federal Council on the mutual abolition of visa requirements for holders of diplomatic and service passports
• Agreement between the Government of Turkmenistan and the Swiss Federal Council on the readmission of persons living without a permit.///MFA Turkmenistan, 12 December 2024

 

 

