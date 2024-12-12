KAMAZ Service Center Opens in Northern Turkmenistan

A new two-story KAMAZ training and service center opened in Dashoguz on 11 December, according to the newspaper “Neutral Turkmenistan”.

The center was built by the Turkmen company “Ismail gurluşyk hyzmatlary”.

The opening ceremony was attended by representatives of city and regional authorities, members of the Halk Maslahaty and deputies of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan, representatives of trade unions and the Democratic Party, elders and students.

The creation of the center reflects the growing cooperation between Turkmenistan and the largest companies in Tatarstan, including KAMAZ PJSC. In recent years, a full range of KAMAZ vehicles, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of trucks, has been presented in Turkmenistan.

The new center is located next to the Dashoguz–Airport highway. The center with an area of one hectare houses a repair shop, a truck wash, storage rooms for spare parts and technical oils, a parking lot, water tanks and various service sites.

Equipped with cutting-edge Russian-made equipment, the center facilitates the diagnosis, maintenance, and repair of the entire KAMAZ vehicle line.

The commissioning of this state-of-the-art facility, designed with advanced engineering solutions, marks a significant milestone in the further advancement of the national economy. //nCa, 12 December 2024