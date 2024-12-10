News Central Asia (nCa)

The new Ambassador of Belgium presented Credentials to the Parliament of Turkmenistan

On 10 December 2024, Chaiperson of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan Ms.D. Gulmanova received credentials from Ambassador Julien de Fraipont of Belgium (with residence in Baku).

During the meeting, the Ambassador was informed about the multilateral activities and structure of the Mejlis, including the comprehensive modernization of the country’s national legal framework.

Speaking about the future cooperation between Turkmenistan and the Kingdom of Belgium, the Ambassador noted that his country expresses great interest in strengthening bilateral relations in all spheres.

The parties expressed their constant readiness to support intergovernmental cooperation through parliamentary diplomacy, strengthen the legal framework of these relations, and exchange experience in parliamentary and law-making activities.

The Ambassador also met with Deputy Foreign Minister Ahmed Gurbanov.

During the conversation, the main directions and prospects of bilateral relations between Turkmenistan and Belgium in the political, diplomatic, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian fields were discussed.

The parties agreed to support the initiatives and proposals of the countries on international platforms within the framework of an established mechanism of interaction between international structures, in particular the UN, the EU and others.///nCa, 10 December 2024

 

