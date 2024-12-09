EU Delegation to Turkmenistan Hosts the Intellectual Tournament “Winter Cup-2024”

The Delegation of the European Union to Turkmenistan successfully organised its fourth annual intellectual tournament, “Winter Cup-2024,” dedicated to Human Rights Day. The event took place on 8 December in Ashgabat, bringing together diverse participants from Ashgabat and regions of Turkmenistan.

The “Winter Cup-2024” challenged 42 teams—comprising approximately 300 participants—to demonstrate their intellect, critical thinking and analytical skills. Teams included school and university students, professionals from the private and public sectors, and media representatives. The competition was conducted in both Turkmen and Russian, ensuring inclusivity and wider participation. The rules of the tournament required teams to find the correct answer to a posed question within one minute, demonstrating their logic, quick thinking, and teamwork skills.

The winning team, “Triumph”, comprised students and alumni of the Magtymguly Turkmen State University. Second place was awarded to “Galileo”, while the team “Closed Event” claimed third place.

This annual tournament is more than just a competition. It reflects the EU Delegation’s dedication to promoting human rights and cultivating a spirit of dialogue, inclusivity, and lifelong learning. The event also offered participants a valuable opportunity to deepen their understanding of the European Union’s rich culture, history, and traditions. Events like the “Winter Cup-2024” demonstrate the EU’s commitment to strengthening people-to-people connections and celebrating the importance of human rights, education, and cultural exchange. ///nCa, 9 December 2024 (in cooperation with the EU Delegation to Turkmenistan)