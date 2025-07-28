Global South Youth Speak Up in Beijing: A Unified Call for Peace

Elvira Kadyrova, Beijing, China, July 28, 2025

On 28 July 2025, the Dialogue of Youth Leaders for Peace “Consensus for Peace: The Voices of Global South Youth Amid Protracted and Escalating Geopolitical Conflicts”, organized by the Chinese People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries (CPAFFC), took place in Beijing.

The event brought together representatives of youth associations, ministers involved in youth affairs, and young entrepreneurs from Turkmenistan, Cambodia, Kiribati, Vietnam, Argentina, the United States, China, Costa Rica, Guatemala, South Korea, France, Brazil, Spain, and Barbados to engage in a joint dialogue on promoting peace and solidarity in an increasingly unstable environment.

Opening the meeting, CPAFFC Chairman Yang Wanming emphasized that in a time of global divisions and conflict, young people must rise as ambassadors of peace. He underscored the need to transcend differences and cultivate a shared future founded on partnership and mutual respect. True friendship, he noted, is the cornerstone of stable interstate relations. Young voices should reject nationalism, hegemonism, and unilateralism, instead championing the values of cooperation and unity.

Representing the sports community, Union Minister (Ministry of Sports) Jeng Phang Naw Tawng stressed that peace is not a privilege, but a fundamental prerequisite for sustainable development. He advocated for inclusive national dialogue and emphasized that true prosperity can only flourish in a world committed to advancing human progress.

Velimyrad Ovezov, Head of the Culture and Mass Media Department of the Central Council, Magtymguly Youth Organization, emphasized that Turkmenistan, as a permanently neutral country, steadily fulfills its international obligations, acting as a strategic partner of the United Nations and building constructive cooperation on the basic vectors of global development, taking into account national interests.

International youth cooperation is increasingly recognized as a vital force in fostering meaningful global engagement, with young people playing a pivotal role in shaping a brighter future for the planet. Within this framework, the work of the Magtymguly Youth Organization of Turkmenistan deserves particular mention. The organization actively promotes youth education rooted in patriotism and humanism, advocates for the interests of young citizens, and contributes to the cohesion of society.

The Turkmenistan representative highlighted the adoption of the “Strategy of International Youth Cooperation of Turkmenistan for 2023–2030,” signed by President Serdar Berdimuhamedov. This strategic document seeks to expand international partnerships, support joint initiatives, and create opportunities for Turkmen youth to take part in global processes.

The speaker also underscored that the Third United Nations Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDC3) will take place in the Awaza National Tourist Zone. A key goal of the conference is to deepen mutual understanding and enhance youth involvement in addressing the global challenges of sustainable development.

***

During the round table, participants underscored how geopolitical tensions continue to shape the global landscape—from enduring conflicts and economic rivalries to the growing momentum of deglobalization. The dialogue focused on the pressing challenges confronting youth in the Global South, including digital inequality, restricted access to education, forced migration, and exclusion from key decision-making processes.

Despite ongoing challenges, youth leaders continue to affirm their dedication to international peace efforts. The roundtable discussions brought to light barriers such as limited access to education and technology, alongside the growing impact of climate change. Speakers delivered a compelling message: sustainable peace is rooted in dialogue—and that dialogue starts with youth. Particular focus was given to strengthening multilateral platforms and empowering local institutions that can elevate young people as a driving force for peacebuilding.

Amid rising geopolitical tensions, climate change, and widening social disparities, the voice of youth is emerging as a vital force in shaping sustainable solutions. As a historical and cultural hub of the Global South, Beijing was chosen to host the Dialogue with purpose: China continues to champion international cooperation through initiatives like the Belt and Road and seeks to deepen its role in global dialogue.

About CPAFFC

Established on 5 May 1954, initially as an organization for the development of cultural relations with foreign countries, the CPAFFC has now become the leader of Chinese people’s diplomacy. Today, CPAFFC branches operate in all provinces, cities of central subordination, autonomous districts, cities, urban and rural large settlements of the country.

CPAFFC maintains contacts with almost all regions and countries of the world and with more than 500 different foreign organizations; it is engaged in establishing and developing twinning relations with cities and other administrative units of foreign countries. ///nCa, 28 July 2025

Some photos from the event: