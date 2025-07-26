SPECA Activity Plans for 2025: Turkmenistan’s Role in Strengthening Regional Cooperation

On 25 July 2025, at a Cabinet of Ministers meeting of Turkmenistan President Serdar Berdimuhamedov reviewed the plans for activities within the framework of Turkmenistan’s chairmanship of the UN Special Programme for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA) in 2025.

The proposals presented by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Kh. Geldimuradov were approved by the head of state. These include a series of events to be held in Ashgabat in November-December of this year – the SPECA Economic Forum, the 20th meeting of the SPECA Governing Council, and working group meetings.

In this regard, the Ministry of Finance and Economy, together with the Permanent Mission of Turkmenistan to the UN Office at Geneva and the UN Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE), is preparing for “SPECA Days,” which is expected to include participation by high-ranking officials from SPECA member countries, UNECE, heads and representatives of other specialized structures of this organization, as well as international experts.

Commenting the report, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov noted the importance of consistent development of international cooperation to ensure the country’s economic stability, instructing the vice-premier to properly prepare for the international SPECA events scheduled for November in Ashgabat.

SPECA, established in 1998 with support from UNECE and ESCAP, is an important platform for economic cooperation among Central Asian countries. The programme is aimed at supporting the region’s integration into the global economy through the development of trade, transport, digitalization, and sustainable resource management.

SPECA activities also contribute to strengthening regional dialogue, which is particularly relevant in the context of intensified cooperation in Central Asia. ///nCa, 26 July 2025