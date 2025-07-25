OSCE supports the development of Standard on Oil and Gas Methane in Turkmenistan

On 18 July 2025, the OSCE Centre in Ashgabat presented a Standard on oil and gas methane developed by an international expert to the State Concerns “Turkmengas” and Turkmenoil” and other counterparts in Turkmenistan.

The Standard is designed to assist national institutions in establishing consistent methodologies for accounting, quantifying and managing the reduction of methane emissions in the oil and gas sector in line with international environmental standards.

“The OSCE Centre in Ashgabat initiated the development of the Standard to support efforts of the host country to implement its commitments arising from the Global Methane Pledge,” said John MacGregor, Head of the OSCE Centre in Ashgabat. “It is our belief that the Standard will be applied by State Concerns “Turkmengas” and “Turkmenoil” and other relevant institutions and entities and will support Turkmenistan in implementing its national and international commitments aimed at the reduction of methane emissions.

To facilitate the development of the Standard, the Centre organized two consultation meetings with representatives of the State Concerns “Turkmengas” and “Turkmenoil”, State Corporation “Turkmengeology” and Ministry of Environmental Protection.

The first meeting took place on 26 March 2025 and discussed components of the draft outline of the Standards and compiled comments and proposals from stakeholders.

During the second meeting, held on 15 May 2025, the national stakeholders reviewed the first draft of the Standard developed by the international expert and provided comments and suggestions which were incorporated into the final document. ///OSCE Center in Ashgabat, 25 July 2025