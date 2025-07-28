Iran to Launch Three New Rail Connections to Neighboring Countries

Iran is set to introduce three new railway routes connecting to neighboring countries, aiming to enhance regional rail travel, according to Jabbar Ali Zakeri, CEO of Iran’s National Railway Company (RAJA) and deputy minister of roads and urban development.

As reported by Mehr News, the new routes will link Iran with Turkey, Afghanistan, and Turkmenistan. Zakeri announced that a direct passenger rail service from Tehran to Ankara, Turkey, will extend the existing Tehran-Van route. Discussions between Iranian and Turkish officials on financial aspects, such as ticket fares, are ongoing, with the service expected to commence within two months.

Another route will connect Tehran and Mashhad in Iran to Herat in Afghanistan. Zakeri noted that operations will start once travel documentation issues are resolved. The route will initially reach Rozanak near Herat, with plans to extend to Herat city upon completion of a 70-kilometer rail link by Iranian contractors.

Additionally, RAJA is planning a passenger route from Mashhad to Marv in Turkmenistan. This connection is expected to strengthen Iran’s economic and trade ties with Central Asian nations, facilitating access to Uzbekistan and Tajikistan once fully operational. /// nCa, 28 July 2025