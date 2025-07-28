Iran Exports Premium Cow Embryos to Africa and Central Asia

Sina Fanavaran Mandegar, an Iranian company, has secured contracts to export premium cow embryos to African and Central Asian countries, announced managing director Muhammad Mehdi Naderi. As reported by Keyhan International, the company, linked to Iran’s Academic Center for Education, Culture and Research, has launched the country’s largest in vitro fertilization (IVF) embryo production center, capable of producing 10,000 embryos annually using cutting-edge technology.

Naderi highlighted that the IVF method allows one premium cow to produce up to 20 calves per year, compared to just one naturally. In 2023, an Iranian knowledge-based company also achieved success in producing embryos from high-yielding dairy and beef cows imported from Europe. These cows, fertilized in labs, yield four embryos per month, reducing production costs by 20-30% due to higher milk and meat output, according to Mostafa Pournour Ali, a company member.

The technology also enables faster genetic modification and could aid in reviving endangered species. Negotiations for further export deals are ongoing. /// nCa, 28 July 2025