Tariq Saeedi

From August 5–8, 2025, the Third United Nations Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDC3) will convene in Awaza, Turkmenistan, under the theme “Driving Progress Through Partnerships.” This gathering of global leaders, policymakers, and stakeholders aims to address the unique challenges faced by the 32 landlocked developing countries (LLDCs), fostering innovative solutions and strategic collaborations to enhance trade, connectivity, and sustainable development. — nCa is accredited to this mega-event.

While the conference itself is a critical platform for shaping the future of these nations, its setting in Turkmenistan—a landlocked country hosting the event on the shores of the Caspian Sea, a landlocked sea—carries profound symbolic and poetic weight, deeply intertwined with the cultural soul of the Turkmen people and the timeless wisdom of their national poet, Maktumguly Pyragy.

A Poetic Setting: Awaza and the Caspian Sea

The choice of Awaza, a scenic resort area along the Caspian Sea, as the venue for LLDC3 is strikingly poetic. The Caspian Sea, the world’s largest inland body of water, is itself landlocked, save for a single man-made connection to the open sea via the Volga-Don Canal. This geographical anomaly mirrors the condition of the LLDCs, which lack direct access to maritime trade routes and face elevated trade costs and logistical hurdles as a result. Yet, just as the Caspian Sea thrives as a vital ecosystem and economic hub despite its isolation, so too do LLDCs with their immense potential waiting to be unlocked. The juxtaposition of a landlocked nation hosting a global conference on the shores of a landlocked sea evokes a sense of harmony between challenge and opportunity—a theme central to both the conference and Turkmenistan’s cultural ethos.

Awaza, with its modern infrastructure, luxury hotels, and vibrant cultural offerings, is a testament to Turkmenistan’s ability to transform its geographical constraints into a showcase of resilience and ambition. The conference venue, equipped with high-speed internet, interpretation booths, and spaces for bilateral negotiations, will welcome heads of state, UN officials, parliamentarians, private sector leaders, and youth advocates. Beyond the formal sessions, Turkmenistan has planned a rich cultural program, including gala receptions, national cuisine festivals, and exhibitions, all set against the backdrop of the Caspian’s shimmering waters. This setting not only elevates the conference’s practical objectives but also imbues it with a poetic resonance, reflecting the Turkmen people’s deep connection to their land and their vision for a connected future.

Maktumguly Pyragy: The Soul of Turkmen Resilience

At the heart of Turkmenistan’s cultural identity lies the poetry of Maktumguly Pyragy, the 18th-century poet, philosopher, and national hero whose works continue to inspire generations. Maktumguly’s verses, steeped in themes of dignity, unity, and optimism, resonate profoundly with the spirit of LLDC3. His poetry often speaks to the human capacity to overcome adversity, urging readers to maintain pride in their heritage while embracing challenges as opportunities for growth. In lines such as “Let your heart be a fortress, unyielding to despair,” Maktumguly captures a universal truth that speaks directly to the aspirations of landlocked nations.

For the Turkmen people, Maktumguly’s words are more than literature—they are a guiding philosophy. His poetry celebrates the strength found in community, the beauty of the natural world, and the importance of perseverance in the face of hardship. These themes align seamlessly with the goals of LLDC3, where LLDCs are striving to turn their geographical isolation into a catalyst for innovation and collaboration. Just as Maktumguly encouraged his people to find strength within their constraints, the conference seeks to empower LLDCs to leverage partnerships, technology, and regional integration to overcome barriers to trade and development.

In 2025, Turkmenistan’s hosting of LLDC3 coincides with the nation’s celebration of the 30th anniversary of its neutrality and the International Year of Peace and Trust, further amplifying the symbolic significance of the event. Maktumguly’s vision of harmony and mutual respect echoes in Turkmenistan’s foreign policy, which emphasizes good neighborliness and global cooperation—principles that underpin the conference’s focus on partnerships.

Turning Challenges into Opportunities

The 32 LLDCs, home to over 517 million people, face profound challenges due to their lack of direct sea access. Higher trade costs, reliance on transit nations, and limited infrastructure often hinder their integration into global markets. Yet, like the Turkmen people who have thrived in a landlocked landscape, these nations are not defined by their constraints but by their potential. LLDC3, through the Awaza Programme of Action (APoA), aims to build on the lessons of the Vienna Programme of Action (2014–2024) to accelerate progress in areas such as trade facilitation, digital connectivity, climate resilience, and sustainable energy.

The conference’s agenda reflects the same optimism and determination found in Maktumguly’s poetry. By fostering multi-stakeholder partnerships—among governments, private sectors, civil society, and youth—LLDC3 seeks to transform LLDCs from “landlocked” to “land-linked,” creating new pathways for economic growth and global integration. The event will feature plenary sessions, high-level roundtables, and forums focused on critical issues like structural transformation, regional connectivity, and disaster risk reduction. Turkmenistan’s strategic location at the crossroads of international transport networks, exemplified by its role in reviving the Great Silk Road, underscores its commitment to these goals.

A Cultural and Poetic Legacy

The hosting of LLDC3 in Awaza is more than a logistical choice; it is a celebration of Turkmenistan’s ability to weave its cultural heritage into a global dialogue. Maktumguly Pyragy’s poetry, with its call to embrace challenges with dignity and optimism, serves as an unspoken anthem for the conference. As delegates gather on the shores of the Caspian Sea, they will be reminded that even in isolation, there is opportunity—in partnerships, in innovation, and in the shared human spirit that Maktumguly so eloquently captured.

By hosting LLDC3, Turkmenistan not only elevates the global conversation on landlocked nations but also invites the world to witness its own journey of turning geographical constraints into a platform for progress. In the words of Maktumguly, “From the heart’s fire, let hope rise.” At LLDC3, that hope will illuminate a path forward for landlocked nations, transforming challenges into opportunities for a more connected and prosperous future. /// nCa, 28 July 2025