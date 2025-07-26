The President of Turkmenistan received the newly appointed Ambassador of China

On 25 July 2025, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov received the newly appointed Ambassador of China to Turkmenistan Ji Shumin, who presented his credentials to the head of state.

At the beginning of the meeting, the Ambassador noted that his country attaches great importance to the development of strategic cooperation with Turkmenistan. He also conveyed greetings from Chinese President Xi Jinping to the Head of State and National Leader of the Turkmen people Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

As it was noted, China highly appreciates the important international initiatives put forward by Turkmenistan, which invariably enjoy broad support from the entire world community.

Welcoming the Ambassador, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov expressed confidence that during his tenure, Ji Shumin would make his worthy contribution to the further successful development and strengthening of comprehensive relations between the two countries.

Having conveyed his wishes to Chinese President Xi Jinping, President Berdimuhamedov stressed that the People’s Republic of China is one of the most important strategic partners for Turkmenistan.

“We attach great importance to the further expansion of the interstate dialogue at all levels. Our countries are linked by centuries–old friendly relations, and the current cooperation is based on the principles of equality, mutual respect and trust,” the President said.

The Head of State emphasized the importance of his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the second Central Asia–China Summit in Astana, during which the mutual commitment of both countries to deepen comprehensive cooperation and implement the agreements reached was confirmed.

The priority area of interstate relations is the economic sphere. China has been Turkmenistan’s main trade, economic and investment partner for many years. The Turkmenistan–Uzbekistan–Kazakhstan–China gas pipeline is an example of effective cooperation in the energy sector.

Turkmenistan also supports further coordination of its “Revival of the Great Silk Road” strategy and China’s Belt and Road Initiative.

In the cultural and humanitarian sphere, special attention is paid to deepening ties in the fields of science and education, healthcare and culture.

At the end of the meeting, Ambassador Ji Shumin assured that he would make every effort to further deepen and expand the traditionally friendly interstate relations. ///nCa, 26 July 2025