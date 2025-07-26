Turkmenistan expands cooperation with UNESCO

On 25 July 2025, during a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Rashit Meredov presented a report on the further development of cooperation with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO). The report highlighted Turkmenistan’s achievements within its partnership with UNESCO and proposed new initiatives aimed at strengthening humanitarian cooperation, advancing digital education, and preserving cultural heritage.

As noted, Turkmenistan has so far acceded to 15 international UNESCO instruments, strengthening the relevant legal framework. In fulfillment of the obligations arising from these documents, several objects of Turkmenistan’s intangible and historical-cultural heritage, as well as natural sites, have been inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List under national and multilateral nominations.

Cooperation with UNESCO’s specialized structures is carried out on a systematic basis. These include the Intergovernmental Committee for Physical Education and Sport, the Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission, the International Hydrological Programme, the “Man and the Biosphere” Programme, the “Memory of the World” Programme, and the “UNITWIN” Programme, which fosters cooperation and networking among university chairs, as well as other international networks and institutes.

Under the “UNITWIN” Programme, UNESCO Chairs have been established at two higher education institutions in Turkmenistan, and six UNESCO Clubs have been created at relevant universities. Additionally, six secondary schools in Turkmenistan have joined the UNESCO Associated Schools Network, the Magtymguly Youth Organization of Turkmenistan has become part of the UNESCO Global Youth Community, and the city of Ashgabat has been included in the UNESCO Creative Cities Network in the “Design” category.

Furthermore, within the framework of a Roadmap signed between the Ministry of Education of Turkmenistan and the UNESCO Institute for Information Technologies in Education, projects related to digital education are being successfully implemented.

Meredov presented several proposals aimed at further strengthening cooperation with UNESCO and implementing the humanitarian initiatives of the President of Turkmenistan.

Turkmenistan plans to send a delegation to the 43rd session of the UNESCO General Conference, scheduled for autumn 2025 in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

In August 2025, Turkmenistan intends to host an international forum in a hybrid format. The program will cover five key areas:

– Digital education and artificial intelligence (AI);

– The role of AI in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals;

– International experience in integrating AI into national education and science systems;

– Enhancing the education sector through digitization and AI technologies;

– The importance of AI tools in improving the qualifications of national specialists.

It was also proposed to utilize the Trust Fund, established under the Framework Agreement between the Government of Turkmenistan and UNESCO, to finance several projects, including “Our Heritage,” “Youth, Peace, and Security,” “Creating a Geopark in Turkmenistan,” and a project aimed at strengthening measures to preserve the Amul Fortress, inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List, among others.

Summarizing the report, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov emphasized that Turkmenistan actively cooperates with the United Nations and its specialized agencies. Approving the proposals aimed at further effective interaction with UNESCO, the head of state instructed the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs to carry out the relevant work.