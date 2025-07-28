On July 25, 2025, the UN General Assembly unanimously passed a historic resolution, proposed by Tajikistan, titled “Role of Artificial Intelligence in Creating New Opportunities for Sustainable Development in Central Asia.” Initiated by President Emomali Rahmon during the 79th UN General Assembly session in 2024, the resolution promotes ethical and safe AI use, focusing on self-regulation and responsible governance.

The resolution outlines mechanisms to leverage AI for sustainable development in Central Asia, including the creation of a Regional Artificial Intelligence Center in Dushanbe. This center will coordinate AI initiatives, such as joint education programs, collaborative research, shared data centers, and harmonized AI governance, fostering safe and innovative AI systems as a global model.

Tajikistan’s leadership in global AI dialogue is highlighted, with the resolution reinforcing its commitment to advancing responsible AI development. /// nCa, 28 July 2025