The Chinese Embassy in Turkmenistan joined the celebration of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities

On December 3, the world celebrates the International Day of the Disabled. The Counselor-Envoy of the Chinese Embassy in Turkmenistan, Ms. Zhong Hua, together with young diplomats, attended a festive event dedicated to the International Day of the Disabled and the 10th anniversary of the establishment of the Center for the Support of the Disabled of Turkmenistan.

The Chinese Embassy in Turkmenistan consistently prioritizes supporting individuals with disabilities.

Every year, the Embassy sends gifts through the Disability Support Center, the Ýenme public organization and other structures. This year, the Embassy gifted Chinese toys, stationery and food.

Participation in such events underscores China’s commitment to strengthening humanitarian cooperation with Turkmenistan and caring for the most vulnerable segments of the population.///nCa, 7 December 2024

Here are some photos from the event:

 

