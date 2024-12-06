Water issues, gas supplies and upcoming high-level meetings – The President of Uzbekistan and the National Leader of the Turkmen people discussed key issues of cooperation

On 5 December 2024, a telephone conversation took place between the President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan and the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Khalk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

During the conversation, the sides discussed in detail topical issues of further strengthening the Turkmen-Uzbek strategic partnership relations and expanding multifaceted cooperation.

Special attention was paid to the implementation of previously reached agreements and preparations for the upcoming summits. The parties noted with satisfaction the intensification of mutual contacts and exchanges.

In the economic sphere, trade turnover has surged, surpassing $1 billion since the year’s beginning. Cargo transportation, particularly through the Port of Turkmenbashi, is on the rise. The construction of the Shavat-Dashoguz border zone is progressing steadily. Cooperation in industries like manufacturing, agriculture, transportation, and others continues to deepen.

Energy and water resources emerged as key discussion points. During several years Turkmenistan supplies natural gas to Uzbekistan, based on the principles of good neighborliness.

Both parties expressed satisfaction with the successful collaboration in the gas sector and agreed to increase Turkmen natural gas supplies to Uzbekistan. The significant potential for joint gas projects was also emphasized.

In the field of water use, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov outlined Turkmenistan’s position on addressing water issues in Central Asia. He stressed that water issues should be resolved, firstly, on the basis of generally recognized norms of international law, secondly, this should take into account the interests of all countries in the region on the basis of international principles of free and fair access to water, and thirdly, water issues should be considered with the broad participation of international organizations, in particular and first of all, the United Nations.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev expressed firm support for Turkmenistan’s position and confirmed Uzbekistan’s readiness for further close cooperation in water issues.

Cultural and humanitarian cooperation between the two countries is also actively developing. Last month, Turkmenistan hosted a Forum of Regions, an industrial exhibition and Days of Uzbek culture. A presentation of a collection of works in Uzbek and a screening of a joint feature film about Magtymguly Fragi took place in Ashgabat.

At the end of the conversation, Shavkat Mirziyoyev congratulated Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov on the upcoming Day of Neutrality of Turkmenistan.///nCa, 6 December 2024