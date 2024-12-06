News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » Mutual investments of Türkiye and Turkmenistan exceeded US $ 200 million

Mutual investments of Türkiye and Turkmenistan exceeded US $ 200 million

By

The mutual investments between Turkmenistan and Türkiye exceeded US $ 200 million. This is reported in a press release from the Turkish Ministry of Trade on the meeting of Minister Ömer Bolat with President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the current state and prospects for the development of trade and economic relations.

Minister Bolat noted significant progress in bilateral relations, especially recently. He stressed that the trade turnover between the countries has approached US $ 2.7 billion, and Turkish contractors have implemented about 1,100 projects in Turkmenistan worth US $ 53.5 billion.

The Minister expressed confidence in the further development of cooperation in the field of trade, investment and contracting.

He noted the willingness of Turkish contractors, who have proven their quality, to implement new projects in Turkmenistan.

Special attention was paid to the role of the Intergovernmental Turkish-Turkmen Commission for Economic Cooperation in the development of bilateral relations.

It is planned that the next meeting of the commission will be held in Türkiye in the first quarter of 2025 under the co-chairmanship of the Vice President.

Bolat stressed the significant potential of Turkish-Turkmen relations, especially in the fields of trade, energy, transport and logistics. He expressed the hope that the next meeting of the commission would contribute to the further realization of this potential.///nCa, 6 December 2024

 

Related posts:

  1. The President of Turkmenistan received the Minister of Trade of Türkiye
  2. Türkiye is determined to strengthen and diversify partnership with Turkmenistan, says Minister Ömer Bolat
  3. Türkiye is one of the strategic trade and economic partners of Turkmenistan, says President Serdar Berdimuhamedov
  4. President of Turkmenistan welcomes the New Ambassador of Türkiye
  5. Leadership of Turkmenistan congratulates the President of Türkiye on his 70th birthday – Erdogan awarded the title of Honorary Elder of Turkmenistan
  6. President of Turkmenistan to pay an official visit to Türkiye soon
  7. Kazakhstan Sees $120 Million Export Potential to Turkmenistan
  8. President of Turkmenistan visiting Türkiye, 25-26 October 2023
  9. Turkish contractors have fulfilled $50.9 billion worth construction projects in Turkmenistan
  10. Turkmenistan and Türkiye discuss boosting economic ties, gas cooperation
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan