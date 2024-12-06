Mutual investments of Türkiye and Turkmenistan exceeded US $ 200 million

The mutual investments between Turkmenistan and Türkiye exceeded US $ 200 million. This is reported in a press release from the Turkish Ministry of Trade on the meeting of Minister Ömer Bolat with President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the current state and prospects for the development of trade and economic relations.

Minister Bolat noted significant progress in bilateral relations, especially recently. He stressed that the trade turnover between the countries has approached US $ 2.7 billion, and Turkish contractors have implemented about 1,100 projects in Turkmenistan worth US $ 53.5 billion.

The Minister expressed confidence in the further development of cooperation in the field of trade, investment and contracting.

He noted the willingness of Turkish contractors, who have proven their quality, to implement new projects in Turkmenistan.

Special attention was paid to the role of the Intergovernmental Turkish-Turkmen Commission for Economic Cooperation in the development of bilateral relations.

It is planned that the next meeting of the commission will be held in Türkiye in the first quarter of 2025 under the co-chairmanship of the Vice President.

Bolat stressed the significant potential of Turkish-Turkmen relations, especially in the fields of trade, energy, transport and logistics. He expressed the hope that the next meeting of the commission would contribute to the further realization of this potential.///nCa, 6 December 2024