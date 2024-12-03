The new Ambassador of Uzbekistan presented copies of credentials to the Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan

On 2 December 2024, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov held a meeting with the newly appointed Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Turkmenistan Ravshanbek Alimov, who presented copies of his credentials.

Meredov congratulated the Ambassador on his appointment to a responsible post and expressed the readiness of the Turkmen side to provide assistance and support in the implementation of his diplomatic activities.

At the beginning of the conversation, the participants stressed the high level of interstate dialogue thanks to the political will of President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov, National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Khalk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

It was emphasized that the countries demonstrate similarity of positions on key aspects of the regional and global agenda, support each other’s proposals put forward within the framework of the UN and other international structures.

As noted, trade and economic cooperation between Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan is consistently developing. It was noted that there is a significant potential for bilateral business contacts. At the same time, the diplomats noted the effective nature of direct ties between the regions of Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. In this regard, the sides highlighted the importance of the Second Turkmen-Uzbek Interregional Forum and the national exhibition of Uzbek goods recently held in Turkmenabad.

Having emphasized the humanitarian partnership based on the spiritual and cultural values, the sides confirmed that this area is a key factor in the accelerated development of interstate relations. Today, positive experience has been accumulated in this area, which has significantly strengthened the bilateral dialogue.///MFA Turkmenistan, 2 December 2024