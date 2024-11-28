The OSCE PA Ashgabat Conference: Dialogue for peace and a sustainable future

On 27 November, the first day of the Ashgabat Conference titled “Parliamentary Diplomacy in the OSCE Area: Dialogue as a Tool for Building Bridges for a Secure and Peaceful Future” took place. The event was jointly organized by the Mejlis of Turkmenistan and the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly (OSCE PA).

The primary goal of the conference was to bolster regional dialogue and promote a comprehensive approach to ensuring security, lasting peace, and sustainable development for future generations.

The conference brought together representatives from the parliaments of numerous OSCE region countries. Among the attendees were OSCE PA President Ms. Pia Kauma, OSCE PA Special Representative on Central Asia Ms.Farah Karimi, prominent public and political figures, and parliamentarians from Austria, Germany, Denmark, Italy, Cyprus, Norway, Poland, Romania, France, Croatia, Sweden, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Ukraine. Additionally, the Chairman and deputies of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan, along with representatives from Ashgabat’s universities and media, participated in the forum.

The representative composition of the conference participants testifies to the growing interest in Turkmenistan and the recognition by the international community of the role of the country’s neutrality as an important factor in ensuring security, stability and global sustainable development.

Parliamentary diplomacy as an instrument of peace

Conference participants underscored the significance of multifaceted and constructive dialogue in achieving peace and a sustainable future. They highlighted the crucial role of parliamentary diplomacy in restoring trust and mutual understanding among nations.

In the context of regional tensions, parliamentarians, elected by their people, are uniquely positioned to establish connections and foster trust between countries. They can contribute to advancing policies that promote peace, human rights, and sustainable development.

Ambassador John McGregor, emphasizing that world practice proves the possibility of resolving any disagreement only through dialogue, noted the special importance of parliamentary diplomacy in the development of dialogue. He also stressed that Turkmenistan’s efforts and positive initiatives in this direction are exemplary for the countries of the world.

He noted that dialogue can be achieved in various forms and purposes. However, dialogue can prevent or get rid of numerous disagreements. Where it stops, unfortunately, there is disagreement. All those disagreements that arose, the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe prevented in its practice through dialogue. He stressed that dialogue is the most reliable tool in ensuring peace and security.

The Central Asian region: an example of a successful dialogue

OSCE PA President Pia Kauma cited the Central Asian region as an example of how dialogue and cooperation bring positive results.

She noted: “We are responsible for creating a prosperous future. Therefore, parliamentarians should legislatively strengthen the transition to renewable energy sources and protect the environment from harmful emissions. They should adopt laws aimed at ensuring a sustainable future and solidarity of generations.”

Noting that Central Asia plays a significant role in the global arena as a culturally, historically, and economically important region, and that this conference affirms Central Asia’s status as a valuable example of how dialogue and cooperation can produce meaningful results, Pia Kauma called for active participation in discussions on future steps to create a lasting and unbreakable partnership.

OSCE PA Special Representative for Central Asia, Ms. Farah Karimi, noted that OSCE member states have committed to strengthening cooperation to ensure security and stability. She emphasized the importance of promoting the global initiative, the Pact for the Future, adopted in September at the Summit of the Future during the 79th session of the UN General Assembly. This Pact requires enhanced cooperation, agreed solutions, and renewed trust in multilateralism.

Karimi highlighted the role of legislation in addressing various issues to build a sustainable future.

The role of Turkmenistan’s neutrality

The conference participants highly appreciated the role of Turkmenistan’s neutrality as an important factor in ensuring security, stability and sustainable development of the region and the world as a whole.

Chairperson of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan Dunyagozel Gulmanova stressed that Turkmenistan, guided by the status of neutrality, demonstrates commitment to maintaining peace and security, strengthening international cooperation. She noted that the Group of Friends of Neutrality, created on the initiative of Turkmenistan, serves as a platform for promoting, including parliamentary cooperation, finding solutions through dialogue and exchange of views. The constructive proposals put forward by the country to address pressing issues on the global and regional agenda, actively promote diplomacy of trust and mutual respect, have become a significant contribution to the common efforts to develop international dialogue.

Turkmenistan’s positive neutrality makes a great contribution to building peace and plays an important role in solving cross-border challenges in the region,” said Dmitry Shlapachenko, UN Permanent Coordinator in Turkmenistan. At the initiative of Turkmenistan, many events have been held at a very high level.

Ms.Brigitte Brenner, Permanent Observer of the UN Interparliamentary Union and other international organizations in Vienna, recalled that in May last year an international conference “The role of neutral States in strengthening Security, Stability and Dialogue in the OSCE region” was held in Ashgabat. The discussion was informative and reflected the recognition by parliamentarians of neutrality for the development of a constructive dialogue.

Thematic sessions

Today the conference will continue the work of thematic sessions: “Addressing the adverse impacts and consequences of climate change to ensure the wellbeing of future generations”, “Ensuring Equal Opportunities: Role of young people and intergenerational solidarity in building a prosperous future”.///nCa, 28 November 2024 (based on the materials of the Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper)