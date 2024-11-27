UNICEF and Ministry of Education Advance Inclusive Education in Turkmenistan

UNICEF in partnership the Ministry of Education made another significant step towards realization of inclusive education in Turkmenistan. To implement this initiative, two secondary schools, 27 and 74, and two kindergartens, 160 and 14, have been selected to implement inclusive education principles and creating an environment where children with disabilities and special requirements can thrive in mainstream education settings.

To support this endeavor, UNICEF invited an international expert, Ms. Filomena Pereira, the Head of the Department of Inclusive Education at the Ministry of Education of Portugal. Highly experienced in this field, Ms. Pereira is providing capacity development, strategic advice, and hands-on guidance to the Ministry and other national partners, including health professionals, educators, social workers, and community service providers.

A joint assessment of children in the four pilot facilities, guided by the principles of the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, identified 16 students at Secondary School No. 74 needing individualized support. Multidisciplinary teams in each selected education facility – including principals, teachers, childcare specialists, and medical-social workers – have started developing tailored Individual Education Plans (IEPs) to promote each child’s learning and participation in mainstream education. At the same time, the teams also started identifying assistive products for children with disabilities and evaluating physical infrastructure for planned accessibility improvements in each facility, ensuring equitable opportunities in a supportive and inclusive environment.

Additionally, cross-sectoral collaboration is being strengthened to build pathways for children with disabilities, ensuring they receive comprehensive support from education, health, and community services.

“Every child deserves access to quality education and the opportunity to reach their full potential. By creating inclusive learning environments in the four education facilities, we are aiming to demonstrate the benefits of inclusive school approach and expand it across education system in Turkmenistan. said Alexandru Nartea, UNICEF Deputy Representative in Turkmenistan.

UNICEF is proud to be a key partner of the Ministry of Education in achieving Goal 3 on quality and inclusive education of the National Action Plan for Realization of Children’s rights in Turkmenistan for 2023-2028. /// nCa, 27 November 2024 (in cooperation with UNICEF Turkmenistan)