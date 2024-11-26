The high-ranking delegation of the UAE met with the leadership of Turkmenistan – Energy and investment cooperation under the spotlight of the talks

On Monday, 25 November, Dr.Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology of UAE and ADNOC Managing Director and Group CEO, and Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, have paid a working visit to Turkmenistan. They led a delegation that included representatives from various government and private sector entities in the UAE, accompanied by Ambassador Dr. Mohammed Al Ariqi, Representative of the Presidential Court, and Ahmed Al-Hay Al-Hameli, UAE Ambassador to Turkmenistan.

The delegation discussed ways to develop bilateral relations and expand cooperation in areas such as oil and gas, clean energy, infrastructure and other vital sectors, as well as opportunities for joint investments between the two countries.

During the visit, the delegation met with the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and President Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

Turkmenistan is ready to intensify cooperation with ADNOC, the President of Turkmenistan says

The Ministers conveyed to the head of Turkmenistan the best wishes from the President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. As noted, the UAE attaches great importance to the expansion of bilateral relations based on the principles of mutual benefit and friendship.

In turn, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov stressed that at the present stage, the Turkmen-Emirati partnership includes such areas as the political and diplomatic sphere, trade and economic relations, the fuel and energy complex, the transport and communication sector and the construction of social facilities.

During the meeting, both sides expressed alignment on key global issues, including peace, security, and sustainable development. This shared vision provides a strong foundation for cooperation within international frameworks, especially the United Nations.

The United Arab Emirates is recognized as a significant trade and economic partner for Turkmenistan, with bilateral trade steadily increasing each year.

The abundant energy resources and strategic geographic locations of both nations offer substantial potential for further strengthening Turkmen-Emirati cooperation.

Noting that a number of projects have been implemented in Turkmenistan with the participation of leading companies, including financial and investment structures of the UAE, the head of state confirmed Turkmenistan’s readiness to intensify cooperation with ADNOC.

The National Leader of the Turkmen people met with members of the delegation of the United Arab Emirates

The National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov held a meeting with UAE Minister of Energy and Infrastructure Suhail Al Mazrouei and Minister of Industry and Advanced Technologies, Director General of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company Soltan Ahmed Al-Jaber.

The delegation conveyed greetings to Arkadag Berdimuhamedov from the President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court.

As Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov noted, Turkmenistan carries out long-term and multi-vector cooperation with the UAE. The countries successfully cooperate in a bilateral format, as well as within the framework of the United Nations and other international organizations.

The UAE is among the important trade and economic partners of Turkmenistan. At the same time, the countries pursue mutually beneficial cooperation in the fuel and energy, transport and communication, and financial sectors. In this context, the UAE’s leading companies made a great contribution to the development of the domestic fuel and energy sector, as well as jointly accumulated many years of positive experience in this area.

As it was emphasized, during Arkadag’s visit to the UAE in February last year, a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the field of energy was signed between the State Concern Turkmengaz and ADNOC.

“Within the framework of this document, we confirm our desire to further enhance bilateral partnership,” the National Leader of the Turkmen people said, inviting Emirati partners to actively participate in major energy projects being implemented in the country. At the same time, Turkmenistan expressed its readiness to consider specific proposals in this direction.

Chairman of Halk Maslahaty emphasized Turkmenistan’s leading global position in hydrocarbon reserves and the increasing global demand for its gas chemical products. He also noted the recent significant inflow of 2 million cubic meters of natural gas per day at the Galkynysh gas field.

Arkadag highlighted the regional interest in importing Turkmen gas through the “SWAP” scheme and stressed the importance of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline project.

UAE representatives confirmed their commitment to further strengthening mutually beneficial cooperation, emphasizing Turkmenistan’s favorable investment climate and robust legal framework.

Other meetings

The program of the visit included meetings with the Presidential Adviser on Oil and Gas issues Ashirguly Begliyev, Deputy Prime Minister for Oil and Gas Batyr Amanov and a number of high-ranking officials of Turkmenistan.

According to WAM report, The non-oil trade exchange between the two countries amounted to approximately AED3.8 billion in 2023. During the first nine months of 2024, non-oil trade exchange witnessed growth exceeding 75% compared to the same period in 2023, hitting approximately AED4.2 billion. This growth is driven by an increase of over 82% in re-export trade.///nCa, 26 November 2024