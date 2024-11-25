Turkmenistan Hosts Days of European Culture with Engaging Events and Performances

Ashgabat, 24 November 2024 – On 18 November, the Days of European Culture commenced in Ashgabat. The celebration is organised by the Delegation of the European Union to Turkmenistan in cooperation with the Ministry of Culture of Turkmenistan, European Union Member States, including the Embassy of Germany in Turkmenistan, the Embassy of France in Turkmenistan, and the French Institute in Turkmenistan.

From 18 to 22 November, the Antonio Flinta Trio conducted master classes for musicians, students, and teachers from Ashgabat’s music high schools, as well as for the wider public. These sessions provided participants with valuable insights into jazz, from the basics of harmony, rhythm, melody and improvisation to the nuances of performance, inspiring a new appreciation for this musical genre.

On 22 November 2024, the Embassy of Germany in Turkmenistan hosted a special gala concert at the National Music and Drama Theater of Turkmenistan named after Magtymguly. The concert featured top German musicians performing at the highest level. The famous Klenke Quartet presented a diverse program, joined by soprano Narine Egiyan, known for her performances in opera theaters around the world, and bassoonist Alf Moser from the renowned Berlin State Orchestra. The concert introduced the audience to German musical traditions, celebrated for their depth, variety, and artistic quality.

The jazz concert of the Italian Antonio Flinta Trio held on 24 November 2024 at the Magtymguly Drama Theater in Ashgabat served as the culmination of the first week of the European Union Culture Weeks in Turkmenistan. A highlight of the evening was their collaboration with students and teachers from the Turkmen National Conservatory and the Music College of Turkmenistan, blending Turkmen national melodies with jazz. This collaboration highlighted the power of music to connect cultures, marking a vibrant and fitting end to the first week of cultural exchange and artistic celebration.

In her opening remarks at the concert, H.E. Ms Beata Peksa, the Ambassador of the European Union in Turkmenistan, highlighted the following: “This event showcases the strong cultural bond between the European Union and Turkmenistan. Together, we’ve created a tradition of sharing and celebrating our diverse heritage through music, art, and cultural exchange”. ///EU Delegation to Turkmenistan, 25 November 2024