The new gas inflow at the Galkynysh field confirms the resource potential of Turkmenistan

A new industrial inflow of natural gas has been obtained at production well No. 265 of the Galkynysh field, the state news agency of Turkmenistan TDH reports.

Drilling operations were carried out at depths up to 4485 meters, as a result of which several productive horizons were discovered in formations of 4417-4281 meters.

The well currently produces 2 million cubic meters of gas per day, with expectations for further production increases.

The Galkynysh field, recognized as a supergiant field according to the international classification, has reserves of more than 20 trillion cubic meters of gas. The thickness of the productive horizon exceeds 600 meters.

The deposit is unique not only in term of its gigantic size, but also in its complex geological structure. The gas content floor is on average more than 700 m, the depth of occurrence is more than 5000 m.

Advanced technologies are used for the construction of wells. Currently, 52 production wells are operating at the field, and more than 10 are in active drilling.

The average design flow rate of gas is 1.5 million cubic meters per day, but the reservoir potential allows the operation of wells with a flow rate of more than 2 million cubic meters.

According to forecasts, the period of continuous gas extraction for each development phase will be more than 30 years. A total of 7 phases of field development are envisaged. ///nCa, 25 November 2024