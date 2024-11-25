SCAFFOLD: A New Teaching Methodology for Turkmen Educators

A training seminar on the innovative SCAFFOLD teaching methodology was conducted at the Institute of Telecommunications and Informatics of Turkmenistan for 100 teachers from higher education institutions, secondary vocational schools, and general education schools.

The event was organized by the Ministry of Education of Turkmenistan in collaboration with the European Union Delegation to Turkmenistan within the framework of the regional DARYA project.

The seminar coincided with the visit of Ms. Christine Hemschemeier, Coordinator for Central Asia at the European Training Foundation (ETF), and SCAFFOLD methodological team member R. Turaev-Hunen. Experts from the Ministry of Education, the National Institute of Education, and the EU Delegation participated in the project.

SCAFFOLD is a comprehensive teaching framework consisting of 102 cards that guide educators through the entire learning process, from planning to assessment. Developed by the ETF and the European Commission’s Joint Research Centre, SCAFFOLD assists educators in aligning learning outcomes with objectives, resources, space, and time constraints.

The Ministry of Education’s initiatives to enhance teacher training and development significantly contribute to improving the quality of education in Turkmenistan. ///nCa, 25 November 2024