News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » SCAFFOLD: A New Teaching Methodology for Turkmen Educators

SCAFFOLD: A New Teaching Methodology for Turkmen Educators

By

A training seminar on the innovative SCAFFOLD teaching methodology was conducted at the Institute of Telecommunications and Informatics of Turkmenistan for 100 teachers from higher education institutions, secondary vocational schools, and general education schools.

The event was organized by the Ministry of Education of Turkmenistan in collaboration with the European Union Delegation to Turkmenistan within the framework of the regional DARYA project.

The seminar coincided with the visit of Ms. Christine Hemschemeier, Coordinator for Central Asia at the European Training Foundation (ETF), and SCAFFOLD methodological team member R. Turaev-Hunen. Experts from the Ministry of Education, the National Institute of Education, and the EU Delegation participated in the project.

SCAFFOLD is a comprehensive teaching framework consisting of 102 cards that guide educators through the entire learning process, from planning to assessment. Developed by the ETF and the European Commission’s Joint Research Centre, SCAFFOLD assists educators in aligning learning outcomes with objectives, resources, space, and time constraints.

The Ministry of Education’s initiatives to enhance teacher training and development significantly contribute to improving the quality of education in Turkmenistan. ///nCa, 25 November 2024

 

Related posts:

  1. EU empowers Central Asian educators with innovative learning tool
  2. Turkmen National Institute of World Languages Opens Modernized Classrooms for Teaching Japanese under Japanese Government Grant Assistance Project
  3. UNICEF and Ministry of Education of Turkmenistan work together to strengthen gender-responsive education skills of teachers
  4. Signing ceremony: Grant assistance for Japanese language teaching equipment at institute of languages of Turkmenistan
  5. The Ministry of Education of Turkmenistan and ETF discussed the results of the European educational project DARYA
  6. UNICEF and Ministry of Education Enhance the Capacity of School Teachers on Educational Robotics
  7. The Turkmen delegation visited Minsk to study the experience of UNESCO clubs and departments
  8. Strengthening Diplomatic Ties: Turkmen Students and Teachers Train at UAE Diplomatic Academy
  9. BOMCA advanced training skills of Central Asian law enforcement agencies in methodology to train profiling and identification techniques
  10. National and European experts discussed the prospects of cooperation between the EU and Turkmenistan in the field of education
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan