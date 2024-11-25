Russian Railways is ready to create a mobile medical complex for Turkmenistan

Russian Railways-Medicine has expressed its readiness to discuss the creation of a mobile consultative and diagnostic train for Turkmenistan, TASS reported.

The proposal came after representatives of Russian Railways-Medicine visited Ashgabat as part of the “Mission of Kindness” program. During their visit, they presented lectures on Russian medicine and its advancements.

Turkmen doctors showed particular interest in the Russian “St. Panteleimon” project, a mobile medical complex housed in a train.

Ivan Ivanov, Advisor on International Activities at Russian Railways-Medicine, noted that Turkmen health officials were impressed by the St. Panteleimon project. The parties discussed the opportunities of developing a similar mobile medical complex for Turkmenistan.

The St. Panteleimon is a project, designed and built in collaboration with Transmashholding, utilizing exclusively Russian equipment.

Launched in August 2024, the St. Panteleimon mobile medical complex is designed to provide healthcare services to residents of remote and inaccessible regions lacking inpatient hospitals and laboratories.

The medical staff operates from a functional diagnostics car, a laboratory car, a surgical car, a radiology diagnosis car, a registry car with a pharmacy kiosk, and a resident’s car equipped with video communication for online consultations and emergency medical services. ///nCa, 25 November 2024