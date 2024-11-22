Turkmenistan – Qatar: on the path of successful cooperation

Hamad Bin Rashid Alathba, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Qatar to Turkmenistan.

This year marks the 28th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the State of Qatar and Turkmenistan. This significant event, which took place on 22 November 1996, marked the beginning of official contacts between our friendly countries, while relations and interrelationship between our peoples have been maintained since ancient times and have entered into common history.

Over the past 28 years, we have witnessed the development of bilateral relations between our countries in all directions. As a first step, ambassadors were accredited, and in 2011 an Intergovernmental joint Qatar-Turkmen Commission on Economic and Trade Cooperation was established. The second meeting of the Commission was held in Doha in 2016. The Intergovernmental Commission makes a huge contribution to strengthening bilateral relations and promoting further work on drafting new agreements between our countries.

This year we are also celebrating the 10th anniversary of another important event – the opening of the Embassy of the State of Qatar in Ashgabat in 2014.

In 2023, during the state visit of the distinguished President of Turkmenistan, His Excellency Serdar Berdimuhamedov, to the State of Qatar, the opening ceremony of the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Doha took place.

The leaders of our countries exchanged high-level official visits in 1992, 2010, 2016, 2017 and 2023.

To date, over 36 agreements and memoranda have been signed between the State of Qatar and Turkmenistan covering various fields, including the Agreement on the Establishment of the Qatar-Turkmen Business Council, the Agreement on Mutual Promotion and Protection of Investments, the Agreement on Visa Facilitation for Holders of Diplomatic and Service Passports, the Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in the transport sector and others.

Currently, consistent work is underway to improve the legislative framework of bilateral cooperation in various areas, organize mutual visits for official delegations in order to hold meetings between representatives of government structures, as well as to ensure participation in events held in our countries.

More than 5 political consultations were held between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of our countries, the last of which took place in Doha in 2024 with the participation of the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Qatar Sultan bin Saad bin Sultan Al Muraikhi and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Ahmed Gurbanov. During these consultations, the main directions of bilateral and multilateral cooperation between our countries were touched upon, including within the framework of international organizations such as the United Nations and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, as well as within the framework of the dialogue established between the Cooperation Council of the Arab States of the Gulf and Central Asia.

Within the framework of successful cooperation between our countries in the international arena, great attention is paid to mutual support of candidates for membership in international organizations. As an example, Turkmenistan supports the candidacy of the State of Qatar for membership in the Human Rights Council for 2025-2027, as well as the support of the State of Qatar for Turkmenistan’s nomination for membership in the UNESCO Intergovernmental Committee on Physical Education and Sport (CIGEPS) for 2023-2027.

We are deeply convinced that relations between our countries will continue to expand and strengthen rapidly thanks to the efforts of both sides to develop them in all directions.

Taking this opportunity, I would like to congratulate His Excellency the President of Turkmenistan, respected Serdar Berdimuhamedov, the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan, His Excellency Respected Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, as well as the Government and people of friendly Turkmenistan on the 28th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the State of Qatar and Turkmenistan and express sincere wishes for good health and success in work. ///originally published by Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper, 22 November 2024