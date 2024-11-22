COP29 ministerial roundtable advances cooperation to promote a sustainable and digital Middle Corridor

A ministerial roundtable held at COP29 on 20 November 2024 aimed to strengthen regional cooperation to promote sustainable development and digitalization, interoperability and climate action in the Middle Corridor, linking Europe and Asia via the Caspian Sea, and other international corridors.

Jointly organized by UNECE, the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) and the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the event gathered ministers responsible for transport and high-ranking officials from the region and beyond, as well as heads of international organizations.

Speaking at the opening of the roundtable, Rashad Nabiyev, Minister of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan, emphasized the importance of digitalization in building a safe, reliable and environmentally friendly global transport system. “Azerbaijan is committed to integrating digital solutions throughout the Middle Corridor to bolster environmental sustainability, reduce transit times and lower greenhouse gas emissions,” said Minister Nabiyev.

“The creation of sustainable and digital transport corridors plays a critical role in advancing the goals of the Paris Agreement by reducing carbon emissions through more efficient transport and trade flows, using alternative energy sources and smart transport solutions and integrating multiple modes of transport that are more sustainable and resilient than depending on road transport alone,” noted Armida Alisjahbana, Executive Secretary of ESCAP.

“Digital corridors are essential for building resilient networks that improve efficiency, streamline operations, and ultimately create greener supply chains. The Middle Corridor linking Europe and Asia via the Caspian Sea is one of the strategic routes with vast potential for sustainable and digital advancement. With focused efforts, we can transform the corridor into a fully digitalized and harmonized route, reducing costs and enhancing predictability and transparency for all stakeholders,” emphasized UNECE Executive Secretary Tatiana Molcean.

The participants discussed successful practices related to the development of green, sustainable transport infrastructure, examples of the use of intelligent transport systems to improve energy efficiency. They also exchanged views about the impact of innovative technologies on reducing carbon dioxide emissions in freight transportation, as well as the potential role of automation and artificial intelligence in ensuring sustainable transport links.

They also considered the impact of the digitalization of transport corridors to digitalization on the workforce, the development of human resources and opportunities for creating green jobs.

Following the roundtable, the participants adopted a communiqué that reflects their collective commitment to advancing the process of sustainable development and digital transformation in the region.

As part of the UN Special Programme for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA), UNECE is working closely with regional stakeholders to advance digitalization of the Middle Corridor. To that end, last year the Heads of State and Government of SPECA participating States adopted the Roadmap for the Digitalization of Multimodal Data and Document Exchange along the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor to ensure seamless, real-time data exchange across supply chains and enhancing transport efficiency, using the UN digital standards and legal instruments in SPECA participating States by 2027. ///UNECE, 20 November 2024