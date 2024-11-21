Foreign ministers of Turkmenistan and UAE met in Abu Dhabi

Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of UAE, received on 21 November in Abu Dhabi Rashid Meredov, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, MOFA UAE said in a press release.

During the meeting, the two top diplomats discussed enhancing bilateral relations and cooperation between the UAE and Turkmenistan in several fields, including economic, trade, investment and energy.

Sheikh Abdullah welcomed the visit of Rashid Meredov, expressing his hope that this visit will contribute to the development of cooperation and partnership between the two countries in vital sectors that serve their development. He praised the close friendship relations between the UAE and Turkmenistan.

The two sides also discussed joint cooperation between the two countries within the framework of international organisations and reviewed a number of regional and international issues of common interest and exchanged views on them.

The meeting was attended by Suhail Bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, and Ahmed Bin Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State.