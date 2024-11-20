News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » Damen: Modern technologies for the sustainable development of Turkmenistan’s port infrastructure

Damen: Modern technologies for the sustainable development of Turkmenistan’s port infrastructure

By

On November 19, 2024, a delegation from Damen Shipyards, led by Kommer Damen, visited the Balkan Shipbuilding and Ship Repair Plant in Turkmenbashi, western Turkmenistan.

A working meeting was held at the plant, attended by representatives from the Agency for Maritime and River Transport of Turkmenistan (“Turkmendenizderyayollary”), JSC “Balkan Shipbuilding and Ship Repair Plant,” and Damen Shipyards. The discussion focused on potential collaborations in shipbuilding, particularly on the production of river dredgers.

Following the business meeting, the delegation toured the shipyard, observing the construction of two new bulk carriers.

Damen dredgers are in great demand in Turkmenistan. They are used for dredging, in the construction and repair of port facilities, as well as for the extraction of sand and gravel.

Damen Shipyards Group is a shipbuilding and engineering conglomerate headquartered in Gorinchem, the Netherlands. A large international group, which is a family business, has 35 shipbuilding and ship repair yards on five different continents and operates in more than 100 countries. ///nCa, 20 November 2024

 

Related posts:

  1. Turkmenistan Sea and River Transport Service and Dutch shipyard establish cooperation
  2. Turkmen and Netherlands Shipbuilders Forge Partnerships for Dredger Technology and Production
  3. Turkmen shipyard “Balkan” repaired more than 80 vessels
  4. Turkmenistan and South Korea eye to deepen partnership in shipbuilding
  5. South Korea offers to create a joint shipbuilding enterprise in Turkmenistan
  6. Turkmenistan and South Korea discuss shipbuilding cooperation to develop national merchant fleet
  7. Turkmen shipyard “Balkan” offers services for various types of ship repairs
  8. Damen: Современные технологии для устойчивого развития портовой инфраструктуры Туркменистана
  9. Afghan delegation visited the Port of Turkmenbashi
  10. South Korea offers Turkmenistan to localize the production of modern ships
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan