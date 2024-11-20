Damen: Modern technologies for the sustainable development of Turkmenistan’s port infrastructure

On November 19, 2024, a delegation from Damen Shipyards, led by Kommer Damen, visited the Balkan Shipbuilding and Ship Repair Plant in Turkmenbashi, western Turkmenistan.

A working meeting was held at the plant, attended by representatives from the Agency for Maritime and River Transport of Turkmenistan (“Turkmendenizderyayollary”), JSC “Balkan Shipbuilding and Ship Repair Plant,” and Damen Shipyards. The discussion focused on potential collaborations in shipbuilding, particularly on the production of river dredgers.

Following the business meeting, the delegation toured the shipyard, observing the construction of two new bulk carriers.

Damen dredgers are in great demand in Turkmenistan. They are used for dredging, in the construction and repair of port facilities, as well as for the extraction of sand and gravel.

Damen Shipyards Group is a shipbuilding and engineering conglomerate headquartered in Gorinchem, the Netherlands. A large international group, which is a family business, has 35 shipbuilding and ship repair yards on five different continents and operates in more than 100 countries. ///nCa, 20 November 2024