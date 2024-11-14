ALSAT: the first B2B marketplace in Turkmenistan

Turkmenistan’s private sector is experiencing a surge. Not only are economic partnerships between state-owned entities and entrepreneurs flourishing, but businesses are also increasingly collaborating directly with each other.

This growth has led to a new innovation – the launch of the country’s first B2B marketplace, ALSAT (https://alsat.com.tm) . As reported by the Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper, ALSAT provides a dedicated online platform for private companies to connect and facilitate trade.

ALSAT solves the urgent problem of excess goods in warehouses. The growth of the productive capacities of private enterprises in Turkmenistan has led to the accumulation of unsold products, which entails losses and additional storage costs.

The ALSAT platform offers business owners to:

• Promote products at wholesale prices.

• Purchase products from other manufacturers.

• Set wholesale prices to maximize profits.

• Track current wholesale prices, opening access to new suppliers and technologies.

• Quickly sell goods, stimulating production.

• Promote business by ranking product positions.

ALSAT guarantees compliance with agreements and timely payment of transactions.

It is noteworthy that the platform is aimed not only at large companies, but also at small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as artisans. The launch of ALSAT opens up new opportunities for Turkmen craftsmen to sell their handmade products online.

The initiative to conduct e-commerce courses “Crafts Business Academy” is also designed to facilitate this. This course provides all the necessary knowledge and practical tools to successfully start and manage a business selling handmade products through international online platforms such as eBay. Users can learn how to register their business step by step, choose the optimal business model, create and set up an eBay account, design a storefront, create attractive listings and effectively use additional resources to increase sales. The project is funded by the USAID’s Future Growth Initiative.

Thus, B2B marketplaces stimulate economic growth. The platform increase production volumes, reduce transaction costs and provide access to new suppliers and technologies. ///nCa, 14 November 2024