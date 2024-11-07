Turkmenistan’s oil and gas sector is represented at the global energy exhibition and conference ADIPEC-2024 in Abu Dhabi

ADIPEC (Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference) is one of the world’s largest platforms in the oil and gas industry, annually gathering tens of thousands of leading experts, leaders and representatives of major energy companies from around the world. Taking place in Abu Dhabi, from 4-7 November 2024, it covers a wide range of relevant topics including the latest oil and gas technologies, sustainability, investment opportunities and energy transition issues. ADIPEC-2024 has reaffirmed its importance as the most important international platform for discussing global trends and establishing strategic partnerships in the energy sector

Turkmenistan’s oil and gas sector was represented at ADIPEC with its stand, where large-scale investment projects and achievements in the field of oil and gas were presented, which aroused wide interest among representatives of international oil and gas companies.

Turkmenistan’s delegation to ADIPEC-2024 was headed by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers B. Amanov, who is in charge of the oil and gas sector, State Minister of Turkmenistan – Chairman of the State Company ‘Turkmengaz’ M. Babaev, as well as Chairman of the State Company ‘Turkmennebit’ G. Agajanov. The Turkmen oil and gas companies demonstrated the country’s achievements in the production, processing and export of hydrocarbons to the world markets and their important role not only in the economy of Turkmenistan, but also beyond its borders.

As part of the event, representatives of the delegation held meetings with the heads of such leading global companies as Dragon Oil, ADNOC, Halliburton, Petronas, which indicates a high interest in co-operation with Turkmenistan. The discussions focused on technology exchange, investment prospects and partnership projects, including participation in regional and international energy initiatives.

The stand of Turkmenistan, which was visited by more than 10,000 representatives of international energy companies, was characterised by a modern design that harmoniously combined elements of national culture and symbols, emphasising the rich history and cultural heritage of the country. Visitors could see videos demonstrating modern technologies used in the Turkmen oil and gas industry, as well as the wealth of the country’s natural resources and its energy potential. The stand included interactive materials, field models and VR-technologies, which allowed guests to get a closer look at Turkmenistan’s innovations and projects in oil and gas production and processing. This approach attracted attention and created an opportunity for a deep dive into the country’s potential, generating positive feedback among the event participants.

The Turkmen delegation actively participated in the strategic sessions of the ADIPEC-2024 conference, where key topics such as decarbonisation of operations at all levels of extraction, transportation and refining, and the role of artificial intelligence in supporting the energy transition were discussed. Participants also took part in discussions on the future of transport and mobility, touching on emissions management and infrastructure development for new, environmentally friendly solutions. As part of the business programme, the delegation made presentations highlighting the country’s achievements in the oil and gas industry, especially in the areas of sustainability and innovative technologies. Special attention was paid to the projects of exporting Turkmen natural gas to global markets and initiatives aimed at attracting foreign investment.

One of the key subjects of the discussions was the TAPI (Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India) gas pipeline project, which is a 1,814 km long trunk gas pipeline under construction with a design capacity of 33 billion cubic metres of gas per year. This project is aimed at ensuring stable supplies of Turkmen gas to South Asian countries and is of strategic importance for the region.

The TAPI presentation generated considerable interest among the participants, emphasising Turkmenistan as an important player in the international energy system. The investment opportunities of offshore blocks 11, 12, 16, 21 and 23, as well as projects to optimise production from brownfields were also revealed to international investors.

The investors were presented with the development projects of Turkmenbashy complex of oil refineries and Seyda Oil Refinery aimed at introducing new technologies, improving the quality of products, increasing their competitiveness and compliance with advanced international standards.

Particular interest in joint projects with the Turkmen side was caused by the current trends in the energy transition, where special attention is paid to alternative energy and sustainable development of energy systems, as well as the role of natural gas as a key environmentally friendly transition energy source.

ADIPEC-2024, organised by ADNOC, was an important platform for Turkmenistan to strengthen its position in the global market, demonstrating its commitment to innovation and openness towards foreign partners. The commitment of the country’s oil and gas sector to comply with the environmental aspects of field development was also emphasised. In general, the participation of the Turkmen delegation at ADIPEC-2024 was an important stage in strengthening the image of Turkmenistan as a major player in the global energy market. The event provided the country with an opportunity to demonstrate the achievements of the energy sector, present ambitious projects and establish mutually beneficial ties with the world’s leading companies. ///nCa, 7 November 2024 (Material is provided by Turkmen Energy Forum)