Turkmen-Chinese consultations on cybersecurity were held in Ashgabat

On 28-29 October 2024, the consultations on cybersecurity were held in Ashgabat with the participation of representatives of relevant ministries and agencies of Turkmenistan and the People’s Republic of China.

The participants reviewed the results of joint work and implementation of agreements on international information security attained between the Governments of Turkmenistan and the People’s Republic of China.

During the consultations, the sides exchanged views on strengthening international cybersecurity. The parties agreed to continue exchanging experience in this area. /// nCa, 30 October 2024 (in cooperation with MFA Turkmenistan)

 

