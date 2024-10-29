News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » Meeting at foreign office of Turkmenistan with representative of US Department of State

Meeting at foreign office of Turkmenistan with representative of US Department of State

By

On 28 October 2024, a meeting was held in the MFA of Turkmenistan between the Minister of Foreign Affairs Rashid Meredov and the Ambassador-at-Large for Monitoring and Combating Trafficking in Persons of the U.S. Department of State Cindy Dyer.

During the meeting, the sides discussed a number of issues related to the implementation of international conventions and universally recognized norms in the humanitarian sphere.

The interlocutors noted the systematic cooperation with the United States in this context and exchanged views on favorable areas of collaboration. /// nCa, 29 October 2024 (in cooperation with MFA Turkmenistan)

 

Related posts:

  1. Ways of Turkmen-American cooperation were discussed at the US State Department
  2. Third meeting of heads of foreign affairs agencies of Central Asian states and Russian Federation
  3. A meeting with the US Ambassador was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan
  4. Trilateral meeting of foreign ministers of Turkmenistan, Afghanistan and the United States
  5. Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan meets the Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of Great Britain
  6. Turkmenistan foreign office press release on recent Afghan visit and trans-boundary issues
  7. Turkmenistan: Meeting with US Special Representative for Afghanistan
  8. Meeting of foreign minister of Turkmenistan with UN Under-Secretary-General for Economic and Social Affairs
  9. Briefing at Foreign Office of Turkmenistan on NAM Summit
  10. A representative delegation of Afghanistan arrived in Turkmenistan
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan