Meeting at foreign office of Turkmenistan with representative of US Department of State

On 28 October 2024, a meeting was held in the MFA of Turkmenistan between the Minister of Foreign Affairs Rashid Meredov and the Ambassador-at-Large for Monitoring and Combating Trafficking in Persons of the U.S. Department of State Cindy Dyer.

During the meeting, the sides discussed a number of issues related to the implementation of international conventions and universally recognized norms in the humanitarian sphere.

The interlocutors noted the systematic cooperation with the United States in this context and exchanged views on favorable areas of collaboration. /// nCa, 29 October 2024 (in cooperation with MFA Turkmenistan)