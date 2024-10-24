OGT 2024: Turkmenistan relies on gas chemistry

At the OGT 2024 International Oil and Gas Conference, Dovrangeldy Sapbayev, Chairman of the State Concern Turkmenhimiya, outlined Turkmenistan’s ambitious plans to significantly expand the processing of natural gas.

“We are dedicated to developing the petrochemical industry to ensure additional gas processing,” Sapbayev stated.

One of the key areas of focus is the production of synthetic fuels. The country already has a large plant in Akhal province producing synthetic gasoline from gas, and plans are underway to construct a second similar facility. Furthermore, Turkmenistan is exploring options for producing other synthetic products.

Turkmenhimiya has announced several major gas chemistry projects:

Balkan Velayat: A new plant will produce 660 thousand tons of ammonia and 1.155 million tons of urea annually.

Turkmenabad: A facility will be built to produce 350 thousand tons of nitrogen fertilizers.

These projects are expected to not only boost Turkmenistan's export potential but also provide essential mineral fertilizers to the country's agricultural sector. Moreover, the development of gas chemistry will pave the way for the adoption of innovative technologies.