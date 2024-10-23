The three–day international conference and exhibition “Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan-2024” starts in Ashgabat today

The three-day international conference and exhibition “Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan-2024” (OGT 2024) kicks off in Ashgabat today.

President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov sent congratulations to the participants of the forum.

“The annual industry exposition and the Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan conference serve as a platform for constructive discussion of priorities in the development of the domestic fuel and energy complex, ways to activate targeted mutually beneficial partnership, methods of introducing new technologies into the oil and gas sector and modernization of production facilities. The specialized exhibition within the framework of the international forum provides visitors with the opportunity to get directly acquainted with innovations, modern developments and new projects,” the message says.

“The diversification of export potential and the creation of an extensive pipeline network are one of the priorities of our state’s energy strategy,” the President stressed.

“The Galkynysh gas field, which occupies one of the leading positions in the world ranking in terms of reserves of “blue” fuel, serves as a raw material base for diversifying natural gas supplies to international markets. Its phased targeted development at the expense of foreign investments guarantees the strength of the financial, economic and legal framework for participation in such a large investment project on the one hand, on the other – the reliability of natural gas reserves for the return of funds invested in it,” the head of state noted, expressing Turkmenistan’s readiness to consider partner proposals taking into account the interests of each of the parties.

“Recently, in Mary Velayat, we launched major projects – the laying of the Serkhetabat–Herat section, called “Arkadagyň ak ýoly”, which is the main link in the Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan–India gas pipeline project, and the Shatlyk-1 gas compressor station. They aim to support regional energy security, promote the well-being of the peoples of neighboring countries and regional states and create a sustainable economic environment. We will continue to implement such projects,” the message says.

This year’s OGT conference promises to be a truly global event with over 800 delegates from more than 51 countries. ///nCa, 23 October 2024