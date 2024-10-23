OGT 2024: Gas trade between China and Turkmenistan reached 415 billion cubic meters, CNPC says

China and Turkmenistan have achieved a significant milestone in their energy cooperation, with bilateral natural gas trade reaching a total of 415 billion cubic meters and trade volume surpassing US $ 83 billion. Zhang Daowei, the Vice President of CNPC, highlighted these achievements at the OGT 2024 International Oil and Gas conference.

Daowei emphasized that Turkmenistan’s strategic position as a key hub within the “One Belt, One Road” initiative has made energy cooperation a cornerstone of the broader strategic partnership between the two nations.

Over the past three decades, China and Turkmenistan have been steadily developing a robust and multifaceted energy relationship. This partnership encompasses the entire natural gas industry chain, including production, pipeline transportation, trade, finance, and engineering services. This “five-in-one” cooperation model has proven to be highly effective in driving economic development and enhancing social welfare in both countries.

He called the project of cooperation between China and Turkmenistan in the field of natural gas development strategic, long-term and promising.

Speaking about the prospects for the future, the Vice President of CNPC, said that at the next stage the parties will work “to implement the important consensus reached by the heads of the two states on expanding the scope of cooperation in the field of natural gas between the two countries.”

“In the long term, we will strengthen overall planning, expand cooperation throughout the industry chain, use the potential of cooperation in the field of green energy, natural gas use, technical equipment, etc.,” the speaker said.

According to Daowei, Chinese-Turkmen energy cooperation will also be expanded in such areas as digitalization of energy and exploration, low-carbon technologies, carbon neutrality and control of methane emissions, green and sustainable energy. ///nCa, 23 October 2024