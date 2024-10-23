Iraq to diversify gas import sources on account of Turkmenistan

News Central Asia (nCa)

Iraq is working to secure stable gas supplies from both Turkmenistan and Iran to meet its growing energy needs. According to Iraqi electricity minister Ziyad Ali Fadel, reliable imports from these sources could lead to a significant increase in electricity production by next summer.

“The quantities of imported gas reach 50 million cubic meters per day during the summer. The ministry will secure from Turkmenistan 20 million cubic meters per day and the remaining part of the 5-year Iranian gas contract”, Fadel told the Iraqi News Agency (INA).

“We diversified the import dependence of gas to be 20 million cubic meters from Turkmenistan and about 30 to 50 million cubic meters from the Iranian side so that we have two sources instead of one,” he added, noting that increasing domestic gas production of gas could help to reduce the imports.

“Our production during the summer reached 27.400 megawatts, and we had a shortage in the quantities of gas by about 10 million, equivalent to 1,000 megawatts,” he explained. “We will exceed this figure during the next summer after the gas stabilizes.”

Last Saturday, Turkmenistan and Iraq inked an agreement for swap gas supplies from Turkmenistan via Iran. ///nCa, 23 October 2024

 

