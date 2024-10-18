Turkmenistan joins the Global Alliance on Statelessness

On October 16, 2024, a meeting took place between the Turkmen delegation, led by the Chairman of the State Migration Service, Amanmukhammet Sazakov, and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi. The discussions centered on strengthening cooperation to address statelessness issues.

Sazakov underscored the substantial progress made by Turkmenistan in eradicating statelessness under the leadership of its National Leader and President. In September 2024, the country granted citizenship to over 1,000 stateless individuals, fully fulfilling its obligations under the UN’s #IBelong campaign. This milestone places Turkmenistan at the forefront of global efforts to eliminate statelessness, demonstrating its unwavering commitment to humanitarian principles.

During the meeting, the Turkmen delegation formally expressed its intention to join the Global Alliance on Statelessness, established under the auspices of the UNHCR.

Grandi commended Turkmenistan for this significant step, recognizing its leadership in addressing humanitarian challenges. He expressed gratitude to the Turkmen leadership for their efforts and presented an original letter of appreciation to the President. Grandi emphasized that Turkmenistan’s actions could inspire other countries to follow suit.

Amanmukhammet Sazakov extended an invitation to Mr. Grandi and his team to participate in a regional conference on statelessness in Ashgabat on 8 November 2024. This conference will serve as a valuable platform for sharing experiences and developing strategies to combat statelessness globally.

Additionally, as part of its participation in the 75th session of the UNHCR Executive Committee, the Turkmen delegation held a meeting with UN Assistant High Commissioner for Protection, Ruven Menikdiwela. During the meeting, Ms. Menikdiwela, who previously worked in Turkmenistan, warmly recalled her experience of cooperation with the Turkmen side and noted the significant progress the country has made in the humanitarian sphere.

She highlighted the importance of Turkmenistan’s efforts in addressing statelessness and confirmed her participation in the upcoming regional conference. According to her, this conference will serve as a key platform for experience sharing and strengthening regional cooperation in eradicating statelessness. ///nCa, 18 October 2024