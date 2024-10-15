A Step towards Sustainability: UNICEF’s Water Management Initiative at the UN House in Turkmenistan

In 2024, UNICEF has embarked on an innovative initiative at the premises of the UN House in Turkmenistan to ensure efficient use of water and integrate innovation in sustainable water management practices. UNICEF Country Office is sharing the premises with 10 UN agencies and has quite an extensive surrounding territory, that requires to be irrigated and cared for. Water for irrigation purposes used by UN in Turkmenistan is estimated between 14,000 to 17,000 litres annually.

To ensure sustainable water management practices at the UN House and in line with the national efforts, UNICEF Turkmenistan has proposed a comprehensive solution to reduce freshwater consumption at the UN. The initiative involved the installation of a wastewater treatment unit and a well-water extracting pump, aiming to decrease freshwater usage by 50% in summer and up to 90% during the winter.

Implemented by UNICEF, the installation of wastewater treatment unit has been completed and is now functioning. It is expected to significantly reduce freshwater consumption, by reusing the treated water from vehicle washing for landscape irrigation purposes.

“As the world is facing increasing climate challenges, which are also affecting Turkmenistan, this project demonstrates the potential for sustainable practices. It is a small-scale initiative with far-reaching effects. We are not just saving water – we are investing in a greener future.”- said Boris Ter-Semyonov, Operations Manager at UNICEF Turkmenistan.

In addition to environmental benefits, the project offers substantial financial returns, with estimated annual savings of up to 72% on freshwater usage.

The implementation of the well water pump and wastewater treatment unit in Turkmenistan is an example for sustainable investment in greening initiatives, especially in arid regions. The project aligns with our common commitment to climate action and the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals. ///nCa, 15 October 2024 (in cooperation with UNICEF Turkmenistan)